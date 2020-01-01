Colchester United Crawley Town: Reds claim well-deserved point on the road

Crawley Town remain unbeaten since Christmas Day after a 1-1 draw at Colchester United.

After beating Northampton Town on Boxing Day and drawing at Grimsby on Sunday, John Yems' side claimed a well-deserved point at the JobServe Community Stadium.

That makes it just one defeat in six since Yems took over.

After a goalless first half Frank Nouble gave the home the lead in the 63rd minute. Reds got their deserved equaliser when Ollie Palmer forced an own goal by keeper Luke Prosser.

Reds are back in action on Saturday when they host Forest Green Rovers at The People's Pension Stadium.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town team of the decade | Crawley Town Review of the Year 2019 - September to December