Colchester United 0, Crawley Town 1: Payne strike enough to seal Reds first away points of the season

Jack Payne gave Crawley Town the lead on 23 minutes after Will Ferry skipped past Daniels and picked the midfielder out brilliantly, who calmly finished from the edge of the area for his first Reds goal.

Ashley Nadesan replaced Sam Ashford at the break with the latter on a yellow card.

Both sides had chances in the second half with Nick Tsaroulla denying Freddie ears with a great block while Nadesan and Ferry both had chances for the Reds.

Kwesi Appiah replaced Tom Nichols late on and the club tweeted: "What a shift, Nico!"

Crawley nearly add a second injury time as Appiah raced through on goal but has his effort well saved.