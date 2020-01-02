Colchester draw shows the resilience of this team - Crawley Town opinion

Crawley Town started the new decade as we finished the last with a 1-1 draw which saw us coming from behind in both matches, this now shows again the resilience of the team to battle.

The Colchester game saw a couple of changes to the starting line-up from the Grimsby game and a change in formation, which surprised a number of supporters – Josh Dacre-Gogley returned to the team after a long injury layoff, Tom Dallison came into the defence to play alongside both Joe McNerney and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

So three at the back with two wing backs, in a 5-3-2 formation – this was a brave selection against a team unbeaten in nine matches – but give credit to John Yems, it worked as the side again put on another good display of controlled attacking football pinning Colchester in the own half for long periods.

Crawley Town team of the decade

The visitors had the better of the chances with Ollie Palmer and Ashley Nadasen both going close, Joe McNerney’s header was tipped over the bar by their keeper Gerkin. So at the interval it was still goalless with the 160 travelling fans well happy with the performance so far.

The second half started and Colchester were now getting into the game, must have had a roasting at halftime as they we certainly much more dominant – and Glenn Morris was having more work than the home keeper – then on 64 minutes, the home side took the lead when Frank Nouble fired a low shot from the edge of the penalty area from a great run and pass from Jackson – all the great work from the visitors being undone.

Yems made changes to the team, with Sendles-White, then Sesay and finally Nathanial-George coming on to replace Bulman, Dallison and Dacre-Cogley – the home side started to control the midfield and Crawley lost a bit of momentum but the never say die attitude now in the squad forced an equaliser on 72 minutes when Nadasen fired a low shot across the goal and it was either Ollie Palmer or one of their defenders who finally put into the net – but who cares – we had a deservedly equalised.

The Red Devils saw out the game with ease and can reflect on another good performance to build on – the travelling fans went home happy and now looking forward to two home matches against Forest Green and Bradford, who like Colchester are in the Play-off positions and hopefully to good performances and dare I say two wins.