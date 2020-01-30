Clarity for Rustington Otters’ young guns after Winter Cup win

Rustington Otters’ under-11 Red team found a sponsor in Clarity Document Solutions for their matchday kit, away shirt, training kit and a warm tracksuit top for all of the squad.

All of this came at no cost to the parents, with the children looking amazing.

Having the training kit gives them the sense of belonging to a team. They work hard and are proud to be part of the Rustington youth set up.

There is no missing the yellow kit with black and yellow stripes socks every Saturday morning or the black and white stripes on games days.

The squad have worked very hard this season and won the Winter ‘Holy’ Cup - success they would like to dedicate to their sponsor Clarity Document Solutions.

From all those that are part of the under-11 Rustington Otters red team, we thank Clarity for their sponsorship and support.

This cup is for you.

A big well done to the under-11 red team.