City Ladies sign 20 - and are ready for new era and new season

The past two months have seen Chichester City Ladies boss Sadie Blakely make more than 20 new signings for the FA Women’s National League side, with the first team having an average age of just 23.

The new first-team manager was appointed in May alongside Laura Galway who will be assistant manager and has played at the highest level of the women’s game.

The club now have a host of coaching experience which includes Kim Stenning, currently studying her UEFA A licence, who will head up the coaching team alongside UEFA B licensed Emma Alexandre, who has stepped down as head of youth to join the senior coaching team.

City are proud to have the top four managerial and coaching positions taken up by women, months after the successful Women’s World Cup in France.

The development squad have Connor Slade stepping up to manage with support from coaches Rhianna Farr and Hannah Humpherys and will play in the FAWNL Reserves league for the second season.

Numerous 2018-19 development players have made the leap up to the first team for the new season, highlighting the success of the progression of players at the club.

The club are committed to increasing the number of girls playing football across West Sussex and Hampshire with a strong youth set-up of five teams and Hannah Humphreys as head of youth.

Humphreys is a product of the University of Chichester’s FA Women’s High Performance Football Centre and sits on the FA Youth Council as their South Engagement Officer. The set-up includes under-11s, two under-13s and two under-15s teams and is open to any girls looking to progress in football or who want to try it for the first time.

The committee has also had changes. Caz Henry-Evans remains as director, chairwoman and secretary of the club with Sam Ashton as vice-chair. John Hutter will remain as company secretary but has also become joint business manager. Siobhan McClean will be the treasurer and joint business manager. Welfare officials are in place for all players and parents to contact if and when needed. The rest of the board are people with experience in HR and business, long term experience in football, parents and people who have a love for our club and football. They are: Beckie Mellers, Daren Pearce,

Andrea Carruthers, Alan Price, Sarah Davey, Karen Stoddart and Emma Alexandre.

Chichester City Ladies first XI host Milton Keynes Dons at Oaklands Park this Sunday (Aug 18) at 2pm in the first match of the 2019-20 FAWNL season.

Join the team on Sunday to witness a new era of women’s football in Chichester.