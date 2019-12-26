'Christmas came a day late this year' - Crawley Town fans celebrate first win since October

Ollie Palmer battles for the ball against Northampton
Crawley Town fans are celebrating the Reds' first win since they beat Colchester United on October 12.

The Reds put in a stunning display to beat Northampton Town 4-0 on Boxing Day at The People's Pension Stadium.

Martin Padfield: "8 shots on target vs 0 Northampton. Fantastic performance all round."

Bruce Wells said: "First four goal win margin in nearly five years...5-1 v Barnsley 14/02/2015. COYR!"

Kyen Barrett posted: "Am I seeing the score right? I'm not at the game, is it actually 4-0?"

Debbie Rapson replied: "I cant believe either i cant b there n its best result for ages."

Aiden Quinlan tweeted: "4-0 under the lights, quite the gift. Christmas came a day late this year."

Malc Lochead tweeted seven minutes after the final whistle: "I'm still in shock!"