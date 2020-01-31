Chichester ladies beat Lewes to win through to Sussex Cup final date with Crawley

After a rocky first half of the season in the FA Women’s National League, Chichester City Ladies have had an incredible run in the Sussex County Cup.

The green and white army sailed into the final with a convincing 4-0 win against Lewes FC Women development squad.

Chi City had the majority of possession in the semi-final and notched a comfortable win with goals coming from Simmonds, Wild, Martins and Bell.

First team manager Sadie Blakeley was challenged at the beginning of the season with more than 30 new signings and the team’s average age being 21. However, the talented young squad took defeat and expertise from those games to gain momentum in this competition.

Blakeley said “I’m so pleased for this team to reach the Sussex County Cup final. I’m really proud of the process from the start of the season until now, credit goes to every single one of the players.”

Chi lifted the Sussex County Cup in April 2019 with a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion Ladies FC Development Squad, their second time lifting the trophy in the clubs history.

This time Chichester City are due to play Crawley Wasps, who they beat in the semi-final last year, in the final , which is on Thursday, February 20 (7:15pm) at Lancing FC.

Chi City Ladies (v Lewes DS): Rowlands, Capel-Watson, Phelps, Burke, Laczkovski, Fox (c), White, Bell, Simmonds, Wild, Martins.