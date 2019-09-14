Chichester City top the table - but Bognor slip into relegation zone

The early-season fortunes of Chichester City and the Rocks continue to contrast - as City go top of the Isthmian south-east division and Bognor slide into the bottom three.

First half goals by Jimmy Wild and Gicu Iordache earned a superb 2-0 win away to Cray - the previous leaders.

The victory - days after boss Miles Rutherford said they were determined to enjoy their honeymoon period for as long as possible - put them top of the division on 12 points, having won four of their five games.

In the division above, the Isthmian premier, Bognor's poor league start to the campaign continues - they lost a third league game in a row in going down 3-0 away to East Thurrock.

Danny Harris and Ayodeji Olukoga put the 'other Rocks' 2-0 up at the interval and Alex Clark made sure of the points before an hour was up.

Elsewhere, Sidlesham and Midhurst both bowed out of the FA Vase in the second qualifying round. Midhurst lost 2-0 at home to Crowborough and Sids went down 4-2 at home to Kennington.

In the RUR Cup Selsey were beaten 5-1 at Steyning.

In local rugby, Chichester were beaten 41-19 at Havant in London one south while Bognor lost 9-3 to Havant seconds.

Get all the reports in the Observer on Thursday and on this website throughout the week