Chichester City start countdown to another big campaign

Chichester City players have dived head first into pre-season / Picture: Neil Holmes

City men’s side returned to pre-season last week to start preparations for the 2021-22 Isthmian League south east division season – which at the third time of asking should be their first completed season at step four.

Sessions have been led by strength and conditioning coach Dom Haward and his assistants and analysts, and overseen by City coaches Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick.

They’re designed to evaluate fitness levels ahead of future sessions being tailored to the needs of the players and the team as a whole.