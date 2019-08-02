Chichester City progressing well - as Worthing and Bognor games prove

Chichester City continued their pre-season preparations by facing Bognor in the Sussex Community Shield on Tuesday – and their coaches will have learned plenty.

City gave their higher-league opponents a good run for their money and created their share of chances in an at-times disjointed gam.

Bognor won it with a 39th-minute strike by Dan Smith but were pushed all the way by Chi.

For City, it was a second tussle in four days with a team who will be playing in the Isthmian premier, one division above the Isthmian south-east division in which Miles Rutherford’s men will be plying their trade following promotion.

The two performances should give Chi optimism ahead of their competitive start, an FA Cup tie at home to Erith on Saturday week.

Overton is marking himself out as one to watch as Chichester City make their final plans for life in the south-east division of the Isthmian League.

The former Lewes and Pagham forward scored a hat-trick of headers as Miles Rutherford’s team showed they are ready for life in a higher league by holding Isthmian premier outfit Worthing to a 3-3 draw in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Oaklands Park.

Adam Hinshelwood’s visitors made a strong start to the game but when City found their feet, two goals from Overton put them in control.

A well-taken Reece Meekums goal and a Darren Budd free-kick levelled it up before the break.

Ben Mendoza put Worthing into the lead in the second half before Overton completed his hat-trick.

It was a really useful workout for City as they tested themselves against Isthmian League opposition for the first time since being promoted following their SCFL title win.

City now have a Saturday off from match action but start their competitive season with an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Erith on Saturday, August 10.

That’s followed by their league opener away to Ramsgate – their longest trip of the season – the following Saturday.