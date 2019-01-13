Chichester City plough on in top spot - another point for Pagham - Sidlesham win again

Goals by Ben Pashley, Ryan Peake and Josh Clack earned Chichester City their 18th league win of the season - enough to keep them five points clear at the top of the Southern Combination premier.

The result away to bottom side Eastbourne AFC was never in too much doubt once Pashley had given Miles Rutherford's the lead.

City are now ten points clear of previous leaders Horsham YMCA after they lost again - 5-3 at Hassocks - but second-placed Newhaven were 6-0 winners at home to Arundel, Lee Robinson scoring four.

Pagham had to settle for a point at home to Little Common, their goals coming from Howard Neighbour and Ryan Cox but the East Susex side coming from 1-0 and 2-1 down to draw 2-2.

Rocks complete double over Burgess Hill

Deans down Worthing

In division one Sidlesham's fine form continued with a 2-0 home success over Worthing United, Dave Rough and Ben Mepham their scorers.

Selsey remain fifth but Joe Bennett's early strike was cancelled out by a Littlehampton equaliser from Alex Kew.

Midhurst put up a good fight at home to Billingshurst but went down 4-3, with Kieran Carter and Callum Coker (2) on target.

Bosham suffered their first defeat since November in losing 2-1 to Roffey at Walton Lane, where the visitors struck a late winner to render Alex Banres' goal for the Robins worthless.

Get all the action in the Observer - out on Thursday