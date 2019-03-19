Chichester City Ladies back on form with eight-goal beating of Basildon

Chichester City ended a run of three straight defeats as they smashed eight past bottom club C & K Basildon in the FA Women’s National League.

The visitors scored four either side of half-time to brush off recent results. Jess Lewry and Kim Stenning started the rout, Molly Clark hit four while Sara Tubby came off the bench to grab a double.

Captain Lauren Cheshire and goalkeeper Lauren Dolbear returned to the team while Tash Stephens also started.

The game started well for Chi ,who had pace down the wings through Nadine Bazan and then Stephens, whose cross was controlled by Stenning but neither Gemma Simmonds or Molly Clark could get a shot away.

With Chi launching attack after attack, Mollie Debell conceded a corner from Molly Clark’s effort before the midfielder was denied by Danielle Sillitoe.

Lewry was fouled just inside the box by Nicola Moore and the referee pointed to the spot. Lewry’s second penalty of the season was calmly put away.

Three minutes later the lead was doubled as Stenning netted her first Chi goal with a sidefooted volley off a great Bazan delivery.

In the 33rd minute it was 3-0 as Molly Clark, having just skied an effort, coolly finished from ten yards from a low Stephens cross that Lewry dummied for the midfielder.

On the stroke of half-time Molly Clark got her second. The beach soccer ambassador had time to float the ball across the box, beating Chelsea Hinz.

The visitors started the second-half much the way they finished the first and there were chances for defenders Tiff Taylor and Bazan, who were denied by the woodwork and the keeper.

Dolbear was having a quiet game but did her job well when called upon, backed up by a strong defensive display.

In the 63rd minute Molly Clark completed her hat-trick. A short corner routine with Simmonds allowed her the chance to fire back into the box, and perhaps aided by the wind, the ball nestled into the far corner of the goal.

Tubby came on for fellow striker Stenning and within four minutes the former Brighton & Hove Albion player was on the scoresheet.

The assist came from hat-trick hero Clark – showing her skills to lure the defence she set up Tubby to run on to it and flick over Hinz in the Basildon goal.

Holly Turner had the best chance to steal the clean sheet from Dolbear but the keeper came out to challenge before Waine got her foot in to clear.

Helen Ogle, another substitute, was denied by the post while Stephens and Tubby failed to convert.

Goal number four for Clark came in the 86th minute as she fired low Ogle’s cross from the left.

The final goal came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as Tubby got her second.

Stephens’ cross was brought down by the defender – a possible handball – but Tubby controlled it, turned and slotted in.

The team now have a break before heading back on the road when league leaders Coventry United await on Sunday, March 31 at Daventry Town.

Chi City Ladies: Dolbear, Bazan, Cheshire (Capel-Watson 74’), Waine, Taylor, L Clark, Simmonds, M Clark, Stephens, Lewry (Ogle 61’), Stenning (Tubby 63’). Unused sub: Ingram.