Chichester City have plenty to learn in 2020

Chichester City’s players must treat their 2-2 draw with Burgess Hill as part of their steep learning curve as they adapt to Isthmian League life.

So said coach Darin Killpartrick after seeing City lead the Hillians 1-0 and 2-1 at Oaklands Park last Saturday before having to settle for a point.

Miles Rutherford’s troops sit comfortably in mid-table in the south-east division as 2020 begins but Killpartrick says they have drawn too many games that might have been won – like the Hillians clash.

Jamie Horncastle and Scott Jones had put City 2-1 up before the visitors levelled in the 95th minute.

“We should have closed it out and it’s a steep learning curve for our young team,” Killpartrick said. “At this level you have to work so much harder to defend a lead. It was a shame after we’d done well to get in front.

“We’re learning all the time but we haven’t won enough games at home, only one out of six in the league. That’s something to improve on.”

City, who have several games in hand over most of their rivals, go to Faversham on Saturday.