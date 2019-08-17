Chichester City get new era in Isthmian League off to winning start

Chichester City had a winning - and dramatic - start to life at step four of the non-league world with a come-from-behind win at Ramsgate.

Miles Rutherford's team have never played as high as the Isthmian League south-east division before but they showed they are not going to be fazed by the challenge as they recovered from 1-0 down in Kent to win 2-1.

Matt Axell was the goal hero, scoring the equaliser in the 64th minute and the winner in the 90th minute, to the delight of his team-mates, the management and fans.

It sets them up nicely for their first home match at this level on Tuesday night, when Whyteleafe visit Oaklands Park.

In the Southern Combination League, Pagham are bottom of the premier division after losing 2-0 at Steyning, while in division one Midhurst top the tree after a ssecond win in two - this one a 3-1 win at home to Bexhill.

Selsey are third after a 2-2 draw at home to Storrington, but Sidlesham are yet to open their wins account,losing 2-0 at Shoreham.

Bognor won 5-0 at Wingate at Finchley in the Isthmian premier with goals from Tommy Leigh, Dan Smith (2), Tyrell Mitford and Jimmy Muitt - full report on this website later.

