Chichester City discover next opponents in amazing FA Cup run

The fourth qualifying round draw for the FA Cup has handed Chichester City a visit to Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea.

Canvey are in the north division of the Isthmian League - the same step of the non-league pyramid as Chi - and Bowers and Pitsea are in the Isthmian premier, one above Chi and the same league the Rocks play in.

The City players celebrate / Picture by Neil Holmes

The two sides play their replay at Bowers and Pitsea, following a 1-1 draw at Canvey on Saturday, tomorrow (Oct 8) evening.

The draw follows City's remarkable 1-0 win over Enfield Town in the third qualifying round courtesy of Lloyd Rowlatt's goal.

Of the 368 teams that entered the competition in the extra preliminary round back in August, Chi are the only one still left in the competition and a win away from the first round proper, a feat achieved only once by a Chichester City side, that back in the 1960-61 season.

This is the furthest they have been since 1967-68.

The next round will be played on the weekend of October 19/20.

Full draw

Southern section:

Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town

Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town

Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet

Ebbsfleet United v Woking

Welling United v Eastleigh

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Maidstone United v Kings Langley

Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone

Oxford City v Margate

Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City

Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town

Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree

Potters Bar Town v Barnet

Torquay United v Boreham Wood

Sutton United v Billericay Town

Weymouth v Dover Athletic

Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston-super-Mare

Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge

Northern section:

Hednesford Town v Boston United

Gateshead v Colne

Barrow v Solihull Moors

Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge

Hartlepool United v Brackley Town

Nantwich Town v King’s Lynn Town

Chorley v Spennymoor Town

Southport v Altrincham

Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington

York City v Stockport County

Notts County v Belper Town

Chesterfield v Wrexham

FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town

AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports