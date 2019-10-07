Chichester City discover next opponents in amazing FA Cup run

The fourth qualifying round draw for the FA Cup has handed Chichester City a visit to Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea.
Canvey are in the north division of the Isthmian League - the same step of the non-league pyramid as Chi - and Bowers and Pitsea are in the Isthmian premier, one above Chi and the same league the Rocks play in.
The two sides play their replay at Bowers and Pitsea, following a 1-1 draw at Canvey on Saturday, tomorrow (Oct 8) evening.
The draw follows City's remarkable 1-0 win over Enfield Town in the third qualifying round courtesy of Lloyd Rowlatt's goal.
Of the 368 teams that entered the competition in the extra preliminary round back in August, Chi are the only one still left in the competition and a win away from the first round proper, a feat achieved only once by a Chichester City side, that back in the 1960-61 season.
This is the furthest they have been since 1967-68.
The next round will be played on the weekend of October 19/20.
Full draw
Southern section:
Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town
Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town
Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet
Ebbsfleet United v Woking
Welling United v Eastleigh
Bromley v Aldershot Town
Maidstone United v Kings Langley
Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone
Oxford City v Margate
Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City
Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town
Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree
Potters Bar Town v Barnet
Torquay United v Boreham Wood
Sutton United v Billericay Town
Weymouth v Dover Athletic
Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston-super-Mare
Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge
Northern section:
Hednesford Town v Boston United
Gateshead v Colne
Barrow v Solihull Moors
Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge
Hartlepool United v Brackley Town
Nantwich Town v King’s Lynn Town
Chorley v Spennymoor Town
Southport v Altrincham
Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington
York City v Stockport County
Notts County v Belper Town
Chesterfield v Wrexham
FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town
AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports