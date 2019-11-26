Chichester City bosses: Our FA Cup big occasions as players won't help - because we lost

The Chi City management team have been recalling their FA Cup playing days - but say their own experiences probably won't help their players at Tranmere on Sunday.

That, says assistant boss Graeme Gee, is chiefly because he, boss Miles Rutherford and coach Darin Killpartrick all lost when they appeared in the proper rounds for Newport IOW, Worthing and Bognor.

Chi City's awesome foursome / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The bosses have also been talking about their hopes that some Bury fans will be at Prenton Park to support them. The two clubs have struck up an unlikely alliance after Chi pledged to make a donation to Bury when they received a first round bye which was down to Bury not being in the hat - after being expelled from the Cup and the Football League over financial problems.

Gee has also been talking about the importance of remembering all the Chi players - not just the present team - who had helped the club get where they were today.

He also said if they took some of the bad habits shown in their latest Isthmian League outing - which they actually won 3-2 away to Phoenix despite not being on top form - then the Tranmere game 'wouldn't be pretty'.

See part three of the management press conference above