Chichester City and Selsey matches rained off - Bognor and Midhurst wait on pitch inspections

Storm Brendan has played havoc with tonight's local football programme.

Chichester City have called off their home Isthmian south east fixture against Herne Bay in the because of a waterlogged pitch.

Chi's next fixture is now set to be this Saturday at VCD Athletic, also at Oaklands Park, as they continue a run of home matches.

Selsey's match at Billingshurst in division one of the Southern Combination League has also been called off. Selsey's next game is away to Worthing United on Saturday.

Midhurst's fixture away to Worthing United, also in SCFL division one, is subject to an afternoon pitch inpection.

Bognor's Velocity Trophy clash at Folkestone Invicta is also subject to a pitch inspection, due to take place around 3pm.