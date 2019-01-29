Chelsea want Barcelona midfielder in the summer, Liverpool star Sadio Mane says the Reds are his "only concern" amid Real Madrid speculation - Rumour Mill

Chelsea want to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer. The Catalans could be willing to sell the Croatia international after signing young Dutchman Frenkie de Jong last week. (Sport)

Here are today's football rumours.

Ivan Rakitic (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ivan Rakitic (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)