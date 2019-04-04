Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge last night as Callum Hudson-Odoi starred on his first Premier League start.

The young winger set up Olivier Giroud for the opener on 38 minutes before Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored with stunning finishes in the second half.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.



Brighton are next in action when they face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

HAVE YOU READ?

Six things we learned from Chelsea v Brighton



Chelsea v Brighton player ratings



FA Cup semi-final 2019: How to get to Wembley, where to park, where to eat and drink around the stadium and everything else Brighton fans need to know



Referee announced for Brighton's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City