Chelsea striker could return to France after arrival of Gonzalo Higuain, Adrien Rabiot prefers Liverpool over Tottenham - Rumour Mill

Olivier Giroud says he could return to play in France after Chelsea signed Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Goal)

Here are today's football rumours.

Olivier Giroud. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

