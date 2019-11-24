Chelsea ruthless, 1-0 to the Arsenal and Villa beat Lewes - five talking points from the Women’s Super League weekend

Chelsea kept up the pace at the summit of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League as they put six past Birmingham, while Manchester City and Arsenal remain hot on their heels as both triumphed in Round 7 of the league season.

The three giants of women’s football ensured that there remains just a point between them at the top of the table, while surprise package Everton keep place in their slipstream.

Down in the Championship, it’s Aston Villa who lead the way, with a similarly stellar record as they vie for the top table.

Here are the biggest talking points from Sunday’s action.

Chelsea ruthless in Midlands

Retaining their position at the top of the league and notching up their biggest win of the season in the process; it was quite the afternoon's work for Chelsea.

They dispatched Birmingham 6-0 on the road, dominating throughout: all the way from Ji So Yun’s opener two minutes in, to Beth England’s strike on 63 minutes.

She grabbed a brace on the day, along with Drew Spence, while Millie Bright added one to the tally as Chelsea improved their Barclays WSL record to played seven, won six, drawn one.

Toffees flying under the radar

The top three in the Barclays WSL are as you would expect – Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have won the last three titles respectively – but there could well be a new face in town.

Willie Kirk’s Everton side have now won three league games on the bounce and stay just four points off the top thanks to an impressive 3-1 triumph over Tottenham.

A fine strike from skipper Lucy Graham capped off the win after an own goal and Molly Pike had set the groundwork.

It was the perfect response from the Blues, as they left Thursday night’s Continental League Cup defeat to Manchester City firmly in the rear-view mirrors.

1-0 to the Arsenal

They say that old habits die hard, and that was certainly the case for Arsenal, as they edged out Liverpool by a solitary goal at Meadow Park.

Joe Montemurro is obviously channelling his inner George Graham, and when you’ve got a striker of the calibre of Vivianne Miedema, who can blame him.

The Dutch forward grabbed her fourth league goal of the season in the 28th minute – her 16th in all competitions – and though Liverpool frustrated them, Arsenal did more than enough to merit the three points that keep them one off Chelsea at the summit.

City keep up the pace

When you look back at Manchester City’s results this season, their 5-0 triumph at Bristol City will look like a walkover, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story.

The hosts kept their esteemed opponents at bay for large parts of the first 45, with Tessa Wullaert’s strike separating the two sides at the break.

Ellen White made it two after half time, but it was not until the final 10 minutes of the piece that they ran up the numbers, when a Pauline Bremer double and one from Caroline Weir really sealed the deal.

They remain locked level with Arsenal, chasing down Chelsea at the top of the Barclays WSL standings.

Villa edge past Lewes

In the Championship, leaders Aston Villa were marginal winners against out-of-sorts Lewes as they remained unbeaten, grabbing their seventh league win of the season in the process.

Nadine Hanssen was the hero as she scored for the third game running to keep them three points clear of Sheffield United in the hunt for promotion.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit