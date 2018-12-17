Chelsea plan £60m move for American star, Arsenal chase Argentine ace - Premier League live blog

Chelsea plan £60m move for American star, Arsenal chase Argentine ace and Pep Guardiola keen on Napoli midfielder.

Chelsea are planning a 60m move for Borussia Dortmund's American star Christian Pulisic.

