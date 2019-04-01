Chelsea forward Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid dependent on Zidane, Leicester City slap £90m price tag on defender amid Manchester United interest - Rumour Mill

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid is dependent on Zinedine Zidane sanctioning the move for the 28-year-old Belgium international. (Marca)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Eden Hazard (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

