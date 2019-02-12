'Chelsea boys didn’t work out too well when they did come, did they?' - Crawley Town consultant on links with Premier League clubs

Crawley Town consultant Erdem Konyar cited the loans of Chelsea players as to a reason why links with Premier League clubs do not always work.

In a discussion at Monday's fans forum, director of football Selim Gaygusuz revealed he would like a better link up with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Alex Davey during his loan spell at Crawley Town

But a fan pointed out that there are other Premier League clubs close by like Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

But Konyar, who brokered the deal for Ziya Eren to buy Crawley Town, responded: “Chelsea boys didn’t work out too well when they did come, did they? Remember Alex Davey and Mitch Beeney?”

Davey and Beeney both joined Crawley on loan under former Chelsea youth coach Dermot Drummy in 2016.

The Reds did link up with Charlton Athletic last season when Karlan Ahearne-Grant joined on loan, and was a great success and Gaygusuz took credit for that.

He said: “I have a good relationship with Steve Gallen, head of recruitment at Charlton.

“We were lucky to get Karlan. We used Harry’s (Kewell’s) relationship with Lee Bowyer and the head of recruitment said it was easier (for him to come to Crawley)because he did have League One options.

“Harry wasn’t sure as he had only scored one goal before that but I said he was quality.”

Gaygusuz also talked about transfer targets at the end of the season. He said: “There’s one Mr Cioffi really wants and we tried in January but it’s not easy. I can promise there are some interesting players I would love to bring in at the end of the season.”