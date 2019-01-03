Caretaker Cox relishing Wick chance

Dan Cox is fully aware of the challenge he faces as Wick caretaker boss - but still cannot wait to get started.

Cox will be player-coach, working alongside Luke Cooper between now and the end of the season at the SCFL Division 1 side.

The caretaker management pair led Bognor under-18s to the Ryman League title four seasons ago.

And now the duo have teamed up once again to take charge of the Crabtree Park outfit.

They were named as replacements for Shane Brayson after he parted company with the club just five games into his tenure.

Cox now wants to use the first month himself and Cooper are in charge to stabilise things before assessing targets for the season.

He said: " Any new job you step into is a challenge but this is one we both are looking forward too.

"Being a player here I know the club and players so that helps.

"What we need to do is get the players to enjoy their football again, get a team spirit and make it enjoyable - that’s my first target.

"This month we have quite a few league games and a League Cup quarter-final to play. Come end of month we will know what level we’re at and set a target then."

Cox and Cooper's first match in caretaker charge is Wick's home league encounter against managerless Worthing United on Saturday.

Have you read?

Wick appoint caretaker bosses following Brayson's departure



Rustington must be better to sustain title push



East Preston continue to show signs of progress

