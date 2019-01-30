Caretaker Cox eyeing up Wick cup glory

Dan Cox would love to see Wick reach the final of the SCFL Division 1 Cup this season.

The club’s hopes of silverware this term remain intact after Tuesday’s quarter-final clash against Selsey at Crabtree Park was abandoned at half-time with the tie in the balance at 1-1.

Terry Dodd’s early header was cancelled out by Tom Atkinson’s strike before the referee called the tie off at the interval.

Joint caretaker Cox is pleased to see Wick still in the competition and wants them to go all out to win it.

He said: “It’s absolutely a competition we want to win, everyone loves a final.”

Torrential rain fell for most of the first 45 minutes of the quarter-final and a decision was made at half-time to abandon.

Cox is now concerned whether the pitch will be playable for Saturday’s league meeting against Oakwood.

“The pitch is completely ruined now,” Cox said.

“It will be a struggle to be playable for Saturday.

“It was a difficult decision but I think it was the right one. Puddles were starting to form and someone could have got seriously injured.”

Have you read?

Fulham 4 Brighton & Hove Albion 2: Murray double not enough after shambolic Seagulls second-half





Former Worthing defender could be in line for FA Cup date with Manchester City



Poppy wins coveted DHL moment of the month award - then has Twickenham trip to never forget

