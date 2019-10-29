Carabao Cup run ends for Crawley Town against Colchester United - here's how we rated the players

Dannie Bulman's 20-yard howitzer gave the Reds the lead on 20 minutes but Luke Norris levelled just 90 seconds later. The U's went ahead in the second half after Cohen Bramall's free-kick rattled the bar and bounced of Michael Luyambula and in. Ex-Red Luke Gambin wrapped up the win with ten minutes to go as Crawley's Carabao Cup dream came to an end. Here's how we rated the men in red.

1. Michael Luyambula - 7 Made some good stops and looked assured in goal. Ridiculously unfortunate with the second goal ugc Buy a Photo

2. David Sesay - 7 Put in a series of cracking tackles and blocks in the first half. Replaced by Lewis Young on 67 minutes jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7 Another solid night for the defender. Nothing he could do about any of the goals jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Tom Dallison Made a superb body block to keep the U's out in the first half but slip in the second nearly proved costly jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more