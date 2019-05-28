Captain Beck is back at Burgess Hill Town

Dan Beck will be returning to the Green Elephants Stadium next season.

Manager Simon Wormull said: “Dan was an integral part of our squad last season.

"I made him captain and he was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch.

“It is tremendous news that Dan is returning and he will play a massive part for us again this upcoming season.”

And fans reacted positively to the news. @the_hillians tweeted: "Happy days my player of the season in 18/19. It's coming together," and Jack Naldrett said: "MY CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAIN!"

The news follows the announcements that Josh James, Tom Cadman, Tolulope Jonah, Michael Wilson, Charlie Bennett, Farrell Ryder, Josh Tuck and Josh Short have all re-signed and that Max Miller and Jamie Brotherton had signed.

