Can Lancing Football Club pick up some vital points over Christmas period?

Lancing boss Mark Pulling feels as though the Christmas period is great time in the season to pick up some important points.

The Lancers had just beaten promotion chasers Eastbourne Town and Crawley Down Gatwick who are both above them in the league and his side now host Pagham on Saturday as they look to pick up some vital points in a busy run of games.

Mark said: “All the games are going to be hard as I don’t think there is ever an easy game.

“I think we’re better when we are against it and the pressure is really on but we’re ready for it.

“This is a time of year we can pick up points as last season we had the league wrapped up over Christmas but it would be nice to win at least two of the games.”

Pagham have been out of form in the league at the moment, suffering from two consecutive defeats but the Lancers will have to be very aware of top scorer Callum Overton who has 14 league goals this season.

Positives for Lancing is that Dan Pollard has managed to get some game time in the Mid Sussex Premier League as he looks set to return to the Lancers.

Mark said his side will be looking to improve on their performance in the return fixture earlier this season as his side were thrashed 7-0.

The boss admitted; “We let them off the hook that evening, but they’re up there for a reason because they’ve spent a lot of money and they have the players to get them results week in week out.

“When we played them in the second game of the season we should’ve been two or three up but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Their floodlights kept breaking and that’s what happens when you spend all your money on players and not the floodlights.”

Pulling’s men travel to Hassocks on Boxing Day.