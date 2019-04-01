Can Burgess Hill Town pull off another Houdini act?

Following on from my notes on Febuary 17, where Burgess Hill Town were rock bottom of the Bostik Premier, the story remains the same for a very tense Green Elephant Stadium.

There is a real feeling of passion and expectation amongst a growing set of fans and you can cut the atmosphere with a knife.

For head coach Simon Wormull, assistant John Rattle and their players one must suggest that its getting all consuming. Trust me this current Houdini style relegation act has us all on edge.

The excellent news is of back-to-back away victories which have given us all fresh hope and time to breath. After a victorious battle in Tolworth, against poor weather and a stout Kingstonian defence the Hillains were majestic against Merstham yesterday.

In perhaps the best away performance at this level the team showed real discipline both with and with out the ball. Little by little they frustrated a very skill Merstham side who showed very little through out the game.

During a very encouraging second half new striker Tommy Wood rose high to meet a cross and expertly head the ball home.

Much to the delight of the mass travelling support. He then went on to seal a memorable afternoon when tapping in from close range. Two goals and most important a clean sheet.

Wormull was obviously delighted with the result but knows the hard work continues.

When asked if we can stay up he ventured: "Absolutely, but we need to take it one game at a time. We have two home games coming up which are massive for us. If we can take six points, then we have a real chance. We will continue to work hard."

All Hillian connections can take a well earned but short breather.

However, the next game (Saturday April 6, 3pm ko) at home to Corinthian Casuals will soon be charging towards us. Its sure to be yet another tense week and then a pulsating and breathless afternoon at the Green Elephants Stadium. The margins for error are at their most critical.

None of us are giving up.