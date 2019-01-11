Burgess Hill Town will be 'a very different proposition' says Bognor Regis Town boss Pearce

Bognor Regis Town manager Jack Pearce knows Burgess Hill Town will be a different proposition than the last time the side's met.

Saturday’s hosts Burgess Hill lost 8-0 in the first league meeting between the sides in early October, but have strengthened since then under new boss Simon Wormull.

Pearce said: “They will be a very different proposition now. They are stronger and well-organised and it will be a very difficult game.

“We will have to see who is available to us and who isn’t, and I can assure supporters we are making every effort to improve the squad where we can.”

Coach Robbie Blake was disappointed by the 3-0 loss at Brightlingsea Regent and said they’d need to sharpen up for the Hillians clash.

He added: “We need to now dust ourselves down for the derby on Saturday. They’ll be a tougher challenge (than Brightlingsea) and we need to overcome, adapt and be better.

“They’ve had a few good results of late, they’ve turned it around and it’ll be a tough game. They will be well up for it and will remember the previous the result, so we need to be on our guard and have to be better.”