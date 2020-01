Burgess Hill Town have made it through in the Velocity Trophy following a comfortable 3-0 win over Chichester City.

Jay Lovett's side enjoyed a brilliant first half as goals from Josh Short gave them a 2-0 lead.

Mason Doughty added a third with six minutes to go.

Hillians join Hastings United, who had already qualified from Group 4, in the next round where they play Corinthian Casuals.