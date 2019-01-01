Burgess Hill Town stun Sussex rivals Lewes on New Year's Day

Pat Harding hit Burgess Hill Town's third goal
Burgess Hill Town made it six points from six over the Christmas week as they stunned high-fliers Lewes.

Simon Wormull's men followed up their Boxing Day win against Worthing with a 3-0 win in front of 1,100 fans at the Dripping Pan.

After a goalless first half, goals from Gary Elphick, Ben Pope and Pat Harding saw the Hillians triumph over Darren Freeman's side.

