Burgess Hill Town sign two midfielders

Burgess Hill Town have announced the signing of two new midfielders.

The first addition to Simon Wormull’s squad is O’Shaye Giraud-Hutchinson.

The attacking midfielder joins the Hillians from East Grinstead Town – for who he netted twice for when the two sides met in the Velocity Trophy back in September.

O’Shaye came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United.

The second new addition is no stranger to Hillians supporters.

Scott Kirkwood joins the club from Isthmian League Premier Division outfit, Horsham. The central midfielder was an integral part of the Hillians’ 2014-15 Isthmian League Division One South promotion winning side.

Wormull said: "O’Shaye is an exciting young player who i have admired for some time.

"His performance against us in the velocity trophy made up my mind that he will be a good addition to our squad.

"Scott has the experience we need in the middle of the park. We have good young players who will benefit from having him around

Both will be available for Saturday’s FA Trophy fixture with Phoenix Sports.

The Hillians are offering ‘Football for a Fiver’ at their FA Trophy fixture against Phoenix Sports.

General Manager John Rattle, said: “It is fantastic that we are at home again this season for Non-League Day.

“We have agreed with Phoenix Sports to offer half price admission for our FA Trophy game on Saturday October 12.”

Rattle continued: “We hope to see both old and new faces from the local community coming down to support their local non-league football club.”

Admission Prices for the afternoon are as follows: Adults – £5 Concessions – £3 U18’s – FREE

Due to this being an FA competition, this fixture is ALL PAY – Season/400 Club Tickets are NOT valid.

- Haywards Heath Town will be supporting Prostate Cancer UK in their Buildbase FA Trophy match with Bracknell Town.

During this international break Non League day is held to encourage supporters of professional teams to go out and support their often more local side.

If you go along to Hanbury on Saturday you will not only support local non league football but also a very worthy cause. The game kicks off at 3pm.