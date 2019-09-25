Burgess Hill Town's topscorer leaves club

Forward Warren Mfula has decided to leave Burgess Hill Town after just three months at the club.

Mfula had made an instant impact at the Green Elephant's Stadium since his summer switch from BetVictor Premier Division side Corinthian Casuals.

The forward was the Hillians' topscorer before his departure, netting eight goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

Mfula scored in what proved to be his final game for the club. The striker put Hill 3-1 up in Saturday's 3-2 home win over Whitstable Town in the BetVictor South East Division on Saturday.

