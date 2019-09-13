Burgess Hill Town's Rattle calls for confidence ahead of Sevenoaks clash

Burgess Hill Town assistant manager John Rattle insists his players ‘should have confidence’ ahead of this Saturday’s BetVictor Isthmian Division One South East clash at home to Sevenoaks Town.

Hill have not played since last week’s 2-0 Velocity Trophy win over Haywards Heath Town due to other sides’ FA Cup commitments.

Rattle believes the break may be beneficial ahead of their return to league action.

He said: “We go into it with confidence after a good win against Haywards Heath last Tuesday. (The squad) have trained well over the past three sessions and, apart from Tolulope Jonah, who’s suspended after his sending-off against Ashford, we have a full squad to pick from, so they should have confidence.”

It will be the Kent side’s second visit to The Green Elephants Stadium in three weeks after they knocked the Hillians out of the Emirates FA Cup a little over a fortnight ago, notching three unanswered second-half goals to progress to the first qualifying round.

Yet Rattle denies they’re seeking revenge from that FA Cup defeat.

He added: “We’ve just got to worry about ourselves and start getting points in the league.

“People will come to The Green Elephants Stadium and they’ll want to beat us because we were an Isthmian Premier Division side last year.

“The gaffer has always that said we’ve got to make it a fortress because if you win your home games, and do well away from home, you’re going to be in and around it.

“We had a good start to the season but we lost our last league game at home, to Chichester.”

The Hillians, who were relegated from a higher level last year, have struggled to adapt to life back in the Isthmian South East after a four-year absence, taking just one win from four, currently languishing in 16th.

However, Rattle eased any fears home fans may have. He said: “It’s way too early to be concerned. Leagues aren’t won in August.”

Burgess Hill expect to name a fully fit squad for Saturday’s game with the suspended Jonah the only absentee,

The match kicks off at The Green Elephants Stadium at 3pm.