Burgess Hill Town release statement after parting company with head coach

Burgess Hill Town chairman Kevin Newell has released a statement thanking departed head coach Simon Wormull for his 'hard work and dedication' but admitted that 'results this season have fallen far below expectations'.

The former Crawley Town, Eastbourne Borough and Lewes players' 11 month tenure at Hill came to an end yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon following Tuesday night's 4-3 league defeat against Whyteleafe.

Taking charge following Ian Chapman's departure at the end of last year, Wormull was unable to save the Hillians from relegation to the Isthmian South East where they have also struggled for form.

Burgess Hill sit second-from-bottom, just three points above bottom-placed East Grinstead Town.

In a statement posted on bhtfc.co.uk, chairman Newell said: “After Tuesday’s game at Whyteleafe, I met with Simon Wormull and it was agreed that he would step down with immediate effect.

"Results this season have fallen far below expectations and ultimately it is the manager who has to accept responsibility for that.

"It was not an easy decision; in the year or so that Simon has been at the Club I have appreciated his honesty and integrity and there is no doubt that he is an excellent coach.

READ MORE Burgess Hill Town part company with head coach | Burgess Hill Town drop to second-bottom after conceding late winner | Carabao Cup run ends for Crawley Town against Colchester United - here's how we rated the players

"We all appreciate and thank Simon for his hard work and dedication to the club.

"Nevertheless, football is an unforgiving mistress and although it is a well worn cliché, it is all about results and these have simply not been good enough.

"It is a great tribute to Simon that the playing squad remained loyal to him throughout and were disappointed to see him go.

"However, I and my fellow directors felt that a change was necessary and it had to be done promptly to ensure that there is enough time for a new manager to get our season back on track.

"As to who that will be I hope to announce as soon as I can.

"There are a number of candidates who have shown an interest and the directors will work hard to ensure we get the right man.”

The Hillians travel to Sussex rivals Whitehawk in the league this Saturday.