Burgess Hill Town on top after early goals give them the edge against Haywards Heath Town in Senior Cup semi

Two goals in the first 10 minutes gave Burgess Hill Town a 2-0 half-time lead in their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final with Haywards Heath Town.

Both sides put out strong sides with Jamie Weston returning returning for Heath after spending most of the season at Balcombe in the Mid Sussex League.

Both sides have had a long wait since they had last reached the final of the prestigious competition - Haywards Heath’s last appearance in the final was some 61 years ago, when they triumphed 2-1 over Worthing at The Goldstone Ground in 1956, while the Hillians' last appearance in the final ended in disappointment as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hastings Town at the Broadfield stadium in 1998.

Heath were the form side coming into the game but it was the Bostik Premier side - and their fans - who started the brightest and they took a fourth minute lead. After forcing a corner, Aaron Smith-Joseph's deflected cross found Pat Harding at the far post and he smashed home from close range.

There was a short delay after as Josh Spinks caught a high foot from Dan Beck and the Heath defender needed a bandage to give him that Terry Butcher look.

The Hillians had a dream start and on 10 minutes it got even better. Smith-Joseph was involved again as he laid the ball off to Aiden Enver, who teed himself up beautifully and volleyed home from the edge of the area. It was a wonderful strike.

Pat Harding opens the scoring. Picture by Chris Neal

Chances were few and far between for Heath but their first real effort came on 20 minutes when Callum Saunders sensed a repeat of his wonder strike against Three Bridges a couple of weeks back - but this time his free kick missed the target.

It could have - and maybe should have - been 3-0 by the 27th minute with Harding and Tom Cadman missing good chances. And the closest Heath came was on 28 minutes when Alex Laing's crisply-struck free kick cannoned back off the upright.

Heath started to get on top as the half went on and Laing and Andrew Dalhouse both had chances but it finished 2-0 at half-time.

Heath: Heyburn, Roddy, Weston, Louis, Cooper (c), Spinks, Saunders, Akehurst, Dalhouse, Napper, Laing. Subs: McCreadie, Simpson, Finney, Rowe, Gray-Branford.

Hillians: James, Bennett, Cadman, Wilson, Toure, Richmond, Appau, Enver, Harding, Beck (c), Smith-Joseph. Subs: Choules, Sargent, Tuck, Short, Ryder.

