It was a second home defeat in three days for Burgess Hill Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hosting newly-promoted Chichester City, the Hillians lost 2-1 in an eventful game.

The Hillians found themselves 2-0 down at half time. Warren Mfula scored from the penalty spot on 56 minutes and Chichester were reduced to 10 men.

Max Miller was then shown a second yellow for simulation and the game finished 2-1.

Trevor McCreadie scored Heath's equaliser following a wonder strike from the home side.