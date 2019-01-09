Burgess Hill Town 'light years' ahead of where they were when beaten 8-0 by Bognor

Simon Wormull says his side are ‘light years’ ahead of hwere they were when they were thrashed 8-0 by Bognor Regis Town in October - a game which ended Ian Chapman’s reign at the club.

The Hillians face the Rocks at the Green Elephants Stadium on Saturday and the head coach believes Jack Pearce’s side will have to bring their A game to get something.

He also believes the players have something to prove after the previous mauling.

He said: “We seem to rise to the big games. If you look at it we have beaten Haringey, we beat Worthing, beat Lewes and taken points off Dorking and Folkestone.

“We can rise to those occasions and I hope we can do that again because after the 8-0 at their place, there’s a few boys who need a bit of recompense for that.

“I don’t mean getting players back or anything, just need to justify they are good players still and I think we are doing that at the moment.

“Mentally we are in a totally different place [compared to the 8-0 game] and also in terms of organisation and our team and work ethic, we are light years ahead of where we were then.

Bognor are a very good team and we have watched them a couple of times, It will be a tough game and we are not taking anything away from that but we are going into the game three home wins and a draw in our last four home games.

Wormull added: “It’s going to be tough for Bognor and they are going to have to bring their A game if they want to get something from us. It’s a very open league, there’s people beating everyone at the moment so we need to take advantage and see if we can take something from the game.”

The Hillians are on an unbeaten run of five games, the last two being a 0-0 with Folkestone Invicta in the league and a 3-0 win against Pagham in the Sussex Senior Cup. And Wormull was very impressed with the result against Folkestone.

He said: “They are the form team of the league at the moment and I said to the boys after the game that result was as good as the wins against Worthing and Lewes for me.

“Not because of just gaining the point, but because of the performance. We were sturdy and stubborn at the back. We never looked like we were going to let a goal in which is great. We have had three clean sheets in the last five games now.”