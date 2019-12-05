Burgess Hill Town latest: Lovett on Three Bridges, Brighton and Hove Albion in the Senior Cup and squad update

Jay Lovett believes his side need to be sharper against Three Bridges if they are to make an impact. The Hillians picked up another important win on Saturday, beating Sittingbourne 2-1 at the Green Elephants.

But with a week between games, the new manager knows what he has to work on.

He said: “We will need to start better and sharper against Three Bridges if we are to make an impact so that’s what training will be about this week. But the boys need to keep believing in themselves and what we are doing and together we will keep pushing on.”

The win lifted the Hillians up the table to 16th and put them three points ahead of Saturday’s opponents.

Lovett said: “I was pleased with the overall performance on Saturday, but I did wish away the the first 20 minutes as we never got going at all and conceded very early.

“Our first passage of play ended up with our first goal through Andrew Briggs, with a nice piece of football.

“After we scored that, we continued to get on top of the game and created a few more chances.

“Second half we started brighter and I never really felt to troubled until the last 10mins when we went down to 10 mens.

“Sittingbourne were a very direct and physical side, but I was impressed with the way my boys soaked up a lot of pressure, took pride defending their goal and managed the game brilliantly to see out the win.”

The Hillians fans were at their best on Saturday and Lovett said: “As always the fans at the club sang their hearts out and really do create an exciting atmosphere which was pleasing we could reward that commitment with three points.”

The Hillians also face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Sussex Senior Cup game next Tuesday (December 10), at GES, 7.30pm Kick off.

BHTFC General Manager, John Rattle, said: "It’s been a few years since the club has played against BHAFC. It will be to good see how we play against a premiership clubs ‘emerging players’ - we hope the game attracts a good crowd and with good support behind us, we can progress into the quarter finals ! ‘

All pay on the night - ticket prices as follows : Adults £10, Concessions £6 ( inc students) U18’s Free

At the end of last week, Lovett added two more to his squad. Kayode (Kay) Conteh joined, having recently left South Park – where he became a mainstay in the Sparks’ side.

They also confirmed the signing of forward Mason Doughty from Worthing – as reported by us last week.

Junior Baker has left the club. The club said: “We would like to wish Junior all the best for the rest of the season and thank him for all of his efforts during his short time at the club.”