Burgess Hill Town Football Club's president and 'great servant to local football' Peter Strange dies, aged 91

Burgess Hill Town's president Peter Strange has died, aged 91.

The club posted this statement on their website: "It is with great sadness that the Club announces the passing of our President, Peter Strange.

"Peter held the role of President for twenty years, and was instrumental in securing our move to Leylands Park in 1972

"Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends at this time."

Son Richard Strange and former Burgess Hill Town general manager, posted on Facebook: "Sorry to report Dad - Peter Strange passed away last night peacefully at a care home in Worthing. He was 91, strong to the end, looked after fantastically by a lovely team at the home. I know the Sussex football community in particular would want to know. X"

Littlehampton United tweeted: "Our Thoughts & Prayers to the family and all close to Peter at this terrible time."

Allan Turpin said: "A great servant to local football and Burgess Hill Football Club R I P" while @PWK_PTCF tweeted: "Condolences to his family and friends especially at this time of year".

Peter was also a patron of the Southern Combination Football League. They tweeted: "It is with great sadness the we have been informed of the passing of Peter Strange SCFL patron. Peter has held many positions within the league and he has been involved with the league since the 60's. Our deepest sympathies & Condolences go to Peter's family from all @TheSCFL