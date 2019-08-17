Burgess Hill Town enjoy perfect start as Mfula and Miller run riot, Heath beat East Grinstead

Burgess Hill Town made the perfect start to life in the Isthmian League South East Division, beating Hythe Town 7-2.

Summer signings Warren Mufala and Max Miller gave the Hillians the perfect start with goals in the 25th and 28th minute respectively before Tom Carlton pulled one back for Hythe four minutes before the break.

But the Hillians went into half-time with a two-goal cushion thanks to Miller's second. Miller completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute before Mfula made it 5-1.

And it wasn't long before Mfula matched Miller as he completed his hat-trick to make it 6-1. He then went one better and grabbed his fourth after being sent clear by Steve Sargent.

Hythe got their second with a last minute penalty.

Former Hillian Curtis Gayler gave East Grinstead Town a 1-0 half-time lead against Haywards Heath Town. But Heath bounced back in the second half and last season's top scorer Callum Saunders equalised in three minutes after the break before Nathan Cooper made it 2-1 in the 66th minute.