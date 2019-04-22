Burgess Hill Town denied three vital points by late Lewes goal

Burgess Hill Town were so close to claiming a double over Lewes but a late Olajuwon Adeyemo goal meant it was just a point for Simon Wormull's men.

A bumper crowd of 798 were at the Green Elephants Stadium to see the Hillians pick up what could prove to be a vital point.

Kenny Pogue scored for Haywards Heath Town in their win over East Grinstead Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Dan Beck gave the Hillians the lead in the 78th minute after Aaaron Smith-Jospeh did fantastically to work some space and crossed perfectly for Beck to head home.

But Adeyemo scored in the 88th minute to deny them the three points.

Haywards Heath Town enjoyed a 3-1 local derby win over East Grinstead Town.

Karly Akehurst gave Heath a 15th minute lead before Marcus Elliott equalised.

Kenny Pogue then made it 2-1 before, 17 minutes after half time, top scorer Callum Saunders made it 3-1.