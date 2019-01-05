Burgess Hill Town claim point against in-form Folkestone, Haywards Heath Town suffer late heartbreak

Burgess Hill Town's good form continued as they picked up a point against Folkestone Invicta at the Green Elephants Stadium.

An uneventful first half with saw neither side creating many chances but the best fell to Aaron Smith-Joseph, but Folkestone keeper Roberts was equal to his effort.

The Hillians had the best chance of the second half as Pope somehow missed the target from six yards out, following a brilliant delivery by Smith-Joseph.

The club tweeted after: "A point a piece here at the Green Elephants Stadium, as we extend our unbeaten run to four. A fair result on the balance of play, with clear cut chances at a premium throughout.

Heath found themselves 2-0 down at home to Ramsgate with goals from Tom Chapman and Aaron Millbank but goals from Alex Laing and Callum Saunders in the second half meant Heath thought they had claimed a point.

But a 90th minute strike from Trey Williams gave the visitors the points.

