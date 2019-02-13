Burgess Hill Town boss Wormull: 'It’s not going to be an easy game and it adds a little bit of spice being a local derby'

Burgess Hill Town head coach Simon Wormull is looking forward to locking horns with Shaun Saunders in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final.

The Hillians beat Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday night to set up a last four match with Haywards Heath Town - a mouth-watering prospect.

The tie, which is likely to be Tuesday, February 26 but date yet to be confirmed, will see the winner to go on and face either Eastbourne Town, Brighton and Hove Albion u23s or Bognor Regis Town in the final.

And although he is happy with the semi-final draw, he knows it will not be an easy game against Shaun Saunders’ men.

He said: “If you look at it terms of the draw, where the other semi-final is likely to be Bognor v Brighton, you would probably look to miss them hoping for the best draw for yourself.

“But then again it’s a local derby and Haywards Heath are a very good side who are having a great season.

“It’s not going to be an easy game and it adds a little bit of spice being a local derby.”

Dan Beck’s 112th minute strike was enough the separate the side’s on Tuesday night and head coach Simon Wormull could not be happier.

He said: “It was a good night, great for the fans, great for the club. We have got ourselves an opportunity to get into a final which is great.

“After Saturday against Enfield (see report on page 63), we played very well in the first half and dominated the game but it was individual mistakes again which stopped us from getting a result there.

“We sat down and said we need start defending doggedly now if we want to start getting results because if we keep clean sheets we are going to win games.

“We know that because we create chances and last night to a man we were superb. Mitch Bromage, our 17-year-old goalkeeper, was outstanding.

“I thought we were fantastic and everyone played their part.”