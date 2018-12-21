Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull hoping 'it's a good time' to face Worthing on Boxing Day

Burgess Hill Town are gearing up for their big local derby with Worthing on Boxing Day.

Simon Wormull’s men host Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing at the Green Elephants Stadium (3pm kick off) and the head coach is looking forward to the fixture.

After a good start to the season, Worthing have struggled of late and have only won one match in their last five in all competitions.

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town will go into Horsham clash as 'underdogs' says Saunders | Memorable sporting pictures of 2018 - do you feature in them? | Calls for fewer clubs in the 'County League' after demise of St Francis Rangers

And the Hillians will be fresh for the game because they have not got a game on Saturday - whereas Worthing face Bognor.

Wormull said: “It is frustrating because now the boys have got to train on Christmas Eve, which they are not too happy about.

“It’s not ideal but it’s a double-edged sword, you play on Saturday, you get injuries and they are not ready for Boxing Day.

“I am not too worried but we have organised an in house game on Saturday. It’s also given us an opportunity to look at a couple of players.

“I am not overly disappointed because we come into the Christmas period playing Worthing and Lewes and we want to be at as full strength as we can to be honest.”

And when asked whether it was a good time to face Worthing, he said: “You never know really, someone will get the backlash of it.

“They are a very very good side and the two games we played against them in the FA Trophy were two cracking games. We acquitted ourselves well and I thought they played very well and it was really close.

“I think it will be the same again. They are coming off their 3G and coming onto grass and onto a smaller pitch and there will be a good crowd behind us so I am hoping it will be a good time to play them in that sense.”