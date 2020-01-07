Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett to give 'players a chance to prove themselves' against Hastings United

Jay Lovett will give some his quad players a chance to prove themselves in the Velocity Trophy against Hastings Town tonight (Tuesday).

After a couple of postponements of this fixtures, it seems like an age for the fixture to come round.

The game kicks off at the Green Elephants Stadium at 7.30pm.

The Hillians will be looking to put Saturday’s 7-0 defeat to Ashford United behind them as they seek to progress into the knockout stages of this cup competition; if the U’s win – they face Corinthian Casuals in the next round, if the Hillians win – both sides will be level on points with Hill yet to play Chichester City.

Chris Agutter’s side have enjoyed a sensational start to their Isthmian League South East Division campaign – currently sitting four points clears at the top of the table.

Lovett said: "It's another tough game v Hastings who are a very good footballing side and yes I will give other players a chance to prove themselves and fight for the shirt."

Admission prices have been reduced for this fixture and are as follows: Adults – £5 Concessions – £3.