Burgess Hill Town boss looking forward to a 'massive' January

Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull is preparing for a ‘massive’ January - which started with a stunning 3-0 win at high-flying Lewes on New Year’s Day.

Goals from Gary Elphick and Ben Pope saw the Hillians make it six points from six over the festive period following their 2-1 win against Worthing on Boxing Day.

Gary Elphick celebrates his goal against Lewes. Picture by Chris Neal

And now Wormull’s men face seven games which could define their season.

Wormull said: “It’s a big month. At the end of January we could be in a semi-final of the Velocity Trophy, a final of the Sussex Senior Cup and be out of the bottom three. It’s a massive month for us.

“We play Harlow, we play Whitehawk as well. It’s a real big month and we just have to make sure we keep everyone together and work towards what we want to do.”

The former Lewes man was also pleased with how his side dominated the Rooks in the 3-0 win.

He said: “I said to the guys before the game we needed to kill the crowd and kill the game. Playing for Lewes I knew what it was like, once they get their game on the crowd make it very difficult and we did that first half perfectly. Then I just said to them ‘now we have to implement ourselves and put our stamp on the game’. They are doing it so well. The effort the boys are putting in is outstanding.

"As a semi-pro’ footballer over the Christmas period to look after yourself is a sacrifice in itself and you could tell they have done that and you can see we have got our rewards for that by picking up the six points.”

The results have put Burgess Hill Town on 23 points and they are only in the bottom-three due to goal difference. On Saturday they will be looking to jump out of the bottom-three when they host Folkestone - another top ten side - on Saturday.

Wormull said: “They are probably the most inform out of the lot of them. It will be another tough game but we are now looking strong at home now. It’s not quite a fortress yet but we are getting there.

“Teams are coming to us now and not getting any change from us. If we can approach it the same on Saturday then hopefully we can get another win and another result and hopefully it helps on our way with what we need to do.”