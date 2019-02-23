Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town both draw blanks

Burgess Hill Town picked up a vital point as they drew 0-0 away at Potters Bar.

Haywards Heath Town also drew 0-0 in their Bostik South East game with Greenwich Borough to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Heath's play-off rivals Horsham won 3-0 at Whistable while Hastings United lost 2-1 at East Grinstead.

In the SCFL Premier, Hassocks drew 1-1 with Little Common.

